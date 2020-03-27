Binghamton University cancels commencement

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University has canceled its commencement ceremonies for the graduating class of 2020.

In an email to the campus community, BU President Harvey Stenger calls it a difficult decision in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The various ceremonies were scheduled to take place the weekend of May 15th through 17th.

Stenger says he hopes that ceremonies can be held at a future date when the pandemic has subsided and the school plans to survey seniors as to what dates this Summer or Fall that they would prefer.

The announcement comes as another blow to the local hospitality industry.

Graduation weekend is one of the busiest for local hotels and restaurants.