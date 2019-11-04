Binghamton Trooper saves bed-ridden man from burning building

Apalachin NY – A bed ridden man trapped in a burning building was saved last week by an off-duty New York State Police Sergeant who was on his way to play in a pipe band.

Sergeant Robert Bloom was in his kilt and headed to perform at the Broome County Law Enforcement Academy graduation Friday afternoon when he saw smoke coming from Tioga Terrace in Apalachin.

Bloom headed to the home on Brookside Drive to find a bed-ridden man.

Bloom and the man’s father and a neighbor were able to lift him into a wheelchair and get him out.

All three were sent to local hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation.