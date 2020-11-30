Binghamton small business getting financial boost

BINGHAMTON, NY – Small businesses in the city of Binghamton are getting a boost from the mayor’s office.

Mayor Rich David announced that small businesses in the city that have been hit hard by limitations from COVID-19 may qualify for some monetary assistance.

Federal aid amounting to 185 thousand dollars has been given to Binghamton through the CARES act.

It is also the second time Binghamton will be giving out relief to small businesses since the beginning of the pandemic.

Businesses in need of money must meet the requirements of 50 or less employees, and can apply for a loan that could cover rent, utilities, and other assistance, at Binghamton-NY.gov.