Binghamton schools to open for hybrid learning on November 2nd

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite the continuation of the local Yellow Zone cluster, Binghamton Schools have decided to reopen for hybrid learning effective Monday November 2nd.

The district is the only one in our area not to have attempted some level of in-person instruction so far this school year.

It originally delayed its hybrid learning model until October 5th out of fear that returning Binghamton University students would drive infection rates up in the city.

Then on the eve of opening, it delayed again because a COVID cluster developed on the city’s Westside, driven by the behaviors of older local residents.

Now that the Triple Cities appear to be in a Yellow Zone designation for an indefinite period of time, Binghamton Schools have decided to move forward with bringing kids back into their buildings.

It is taking next week to set up its testing protocols.

Students will only get tested with parental permission, with consent forms being mailed out this week.