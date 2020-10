BINGHAMTON, NY- Binghamton School District is delaying in person learning once again due to the COVID-19 spike.

The decision was made in response to the new Yellow Zone cluster, in which all 10 of the district’s schools fall.

They also mentioned the Yellow Zone weekly testing mandate and cited a lack of details as another issue.

Currently the start of the in-person school year is slated to begin on October 26, when the Yellow Zone is expected to end if all goes well.