Binghamton Rumble Ponies season pushed back to at least June 15

Binghamton, NY – The Southern Tier is one week away from beginning to reopen, but for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the game is still paused.

The Ponies stated on Friday that per the CDC, they will not start their season until at least June 15.

“We remain committed to our fans being provided the opportunity to create memories with their family and friends at NYSEG Stadium in 2020. Our staff continues to work towards a solution for reopening the ballpark this summer. When the season starts we will ensure staff, players and fans are given the opportunity to enjoy America’s past time in a safe environment”, said John “JB” Bayne.

Makeup games for the missed time will come at a later date as the Ponies prepare for a safe 2020 season.