BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have announced an update to their season via Twitter Monday afternoon.

In accordance with CDC guidelines and the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, the team will not start their season until at least May 10th, therefore postponing 17 games.

Tickets purchased for games before May 10th will be able to be redeemable for any regular season home game with the exclusion of July 4th.