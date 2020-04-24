Binghamton Rumble Ponies announce cancellation of 2020 Eastern League All Star Game

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced the cancellation of a major event scheduled for July 15.

The 2020 Eastern League All Star Game has been cancelled, the Ponies said in a statement Friday, as well as the Home Run Derby, which was to take place on July 14, the day before the All Star Game.

“This is a very unfortunate casualty of the COVID-19 virus. I know how much went into this from our community. The fans, the elected officials, and the team went all in to put our best foot forward. We are now shifting our focus to providing an incredibly action packed schedule into a condensed season. I remain committed to providing a safe and memorable experience for this community and look forward to our 2020 Opening day,” says Team President John Hughes.

Tickets for the events can be exchanged for two regular season game tickets.

Those wanting a refund can reach out to the front office once the season begins.