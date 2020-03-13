Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2020 season press release

BINGHAMTON, NY – Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced Thursday that it has postponed the start of the season.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are working with Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball in accordance with the guidelines they are setting forth to handle the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of players, coaches, team personnel, front office staff, and our fans.

The Rumble Ponies remain committed to the Southern Tier community and working closely to do our part in this national safety effort.

Baseball will eventually be played at NYSEG Stadium during the 2020 season as soon as it is deemed safe for all.

We remain steadfast in helping our fellow neighbors in this challenging time.

In order to protect our staff and community as a whole we will be closing our offices to include the Lourdes Armory Team Store and our Box Office.

Sales for merchandise and tickets are still available on-line or over the phone.

When MiLB announces opening day the Rumble Ponies are committed to providing a clean and safe environment for players, coaches, staff and fans.

We appreciate the continued support of the community as we work through the proper channels to play Eastern League baseball in Binghamton in 2020.

Please continue to check our website for updates as they become available.