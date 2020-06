The Binghamton Police are investigating a missing person report.

Binghamton man Edward Cochran was last seen on June 17, leaving the YMCA where he lives on Susquehanna Street.

He was wearing a blue tie-dyed t-shirt, dark pants and light sneakers.

Cochran frequents the Broome County Public Library and travels on foot.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 772-7080.