Binghamton Regional Airport gets $500,000

MAINE, NY – The federal government is releasing its annual funding to bolster the infrastructure of airports across the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration is providing grants for a variety of airport safety and quality improvement projects, including $500,000 for the Greater Binghamton Regional Airport in the Town of Maine.

The funding can be used for acquiring equipment, rehabilitating runways, taxiways and aprons and conducting studies.

The Elmira/Corning Airport is receiving over 1. 5 million dollars while the Ithaca Airport is getting over 950 thousand.