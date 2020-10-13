Binghamton Police Department looking for a man wanted in conjunction with downtown shooting last month

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Department is looking for the identity of a man wanted in relation to a downtown shooting last month.

The BPD is attempting to identify the man seen in these photos in connection with a shooting at 41 Prospect Avenue on September 27.

Two men fired at each other in that area, with a bullet going through a window at the adjacent apartment complex on Chenango Street, narrowly missing residents sleeping inside.

Binghamton Police are asking anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 772-7080.