Binghamton police arrest teenager in connection with June shooting

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting that occurred in the city’s NoMa neighborhood last month.

18 year-old Antonio Masso is charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

On June 26, police responded to a call of shots fired in the area near the Walnut Street Park and found shell casings of three different calibers.

There were no injuries and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detectives at 772-7080.