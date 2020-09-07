Binghamton Philharmonic turns lost audio tapes in new archive honoring its founder

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is turning the discovery of some lost audio tapes into a new archive honoring its founder.

BPO has created the Fritz Wallenberg Archive with more than 150 reel-to-reel audio recordings of the Community Symphony Society which Wallenberg founded and which would eventually become the Philharmonic.

The recordings of live concerts between 1958 and 1978 were found in the home of Marvin Fred Kelley, owner of Custom Recording Studio which made the tapes.

Philharmonic Executive Director Paul Cienniwa says the quality of both the recordings and the performances themselves is impressive.

And Cienniwa says Wallenberg had a knack for bringing in top quality soloists on their way up.

“When I go through this archive and see the level of repertoire, the types of pieces that were played, the ingenuity of the programming, it’s really quite something. So, Binghamton was really blessed to have this man in its musical history. And it’s a legacy that I benefit from and I think we all benefit from today,” says Cienniwa.

Concerts are recorded on between 1 and 3 reels and each box contains the program as well as any newspaper clippings.

BPO is working with Newclear Studios in Windsor to digitize the recordings and post them to YouTube.

The orchestra is seeking donors willing to cover the expense.

For more information, go to BinghamtonPhilharmonic.org.

Meanwhile, BPO is working with local officials to schedule some small ensemble concerts with physical distancing and a max capacity of 50 people.