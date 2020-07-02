Binghamton Philharmonic to hold pop-up events, Concerts in Every Corner

BINGHAMTON, NY – While the arts have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, one local organization is working to get its performers back in the spotlight.

This summer, the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra will be holding pop-up events called Concerts in Every Corner.

Individual performers will set up in various parts of the city, unannounced, and perform 30 to 40 minute solo concerts for those in the area.

Unlike their scheduled performances at the Forum, there is no way of knowing when and where these artists will show up says BPO Executive Director Paul Cienniwa.

But, the idea is to help out both the community, as well as his musicians.

“We’re doing several things here. One is that we’re providing a musical experience for the community. Particulary in those neighborhoods and communities that might not come to a philharmonic concert. But, we’re also providing some employment for our musicians, because, of course, as performing artists, they’ve been really hard hit by the pandemic. And so, this sort of catches everyone at both ends. It helps our musicians, and it helps our public. And it furthers our mission,” says Cienniwa.

Cienniwa went on to say that the BPO is still preparing for its 2020-21 concert series.

The season will start with three smaller ensemble concerts, with the first on September 26th.

Cienniwa anticipates a full orchestra season to begin in mid-November.