Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra hires new director

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local arts organization has brought on a new leader at a time when it’s being forced to reimagine how it brings performances to local audiences.

Paul Cienniwa is the new Executive Director of the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra.

He moved to Binghamton from Florida last month to begin his new position.

Cienniwa is originally from the Chicago area and is a trained harpsicord and pipe organ performer with a background in church music and choral directing.

He says he has quickly come to appreciate the strong partnerships that the BPO has forged with corporate sponsors, other arts organizations and the community at large.

“I’ve come into a very healthy organization. That is, in some ways, unusual. I have a great team working with younger people on the BPO team. The board of directors is really solid and the programming is excellent. I keep telling everyone that to have a regional orchestra perform all 9 Beethoven symphonies as a cycle is unheard of,” says Cienniwa.

The orchestra had already completed Beethoven’s first 3 symphonies leaving them 6 more to go.

Cienniwa says that large musical performances will need to be postponed for now but that the Philharmonic is committed to finishing the cycle in honor of the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birthday later this year.

In the meantime, Cienniwa says BPO is developing a number of strategies to present shared musical experiences through smaller venues and other means that respect social distancing.

See Cienniwa’s full interview with Jim Ehmke below: