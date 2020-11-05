Binghamton Philharmonic and Binghamton Brewing present “Beer Thoven”

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra has come up with yet another creative way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth, a virtual beer tasting.

Dubbed “Beer-thoven”, the event takes place online Saturday evening.

There will be a virtual presentation by Diane Butler, the Director of the Binghamton University Art Museum, who is also an expert on German culture of the 19th Century.

While the talk is free, you can complete the experience by purchasing one or both of 2 beers specially brewed by Binghamton Brewing Company for the event.

There’s the Banks of the Rhine Porter and the Vienna Weissbier.

“Beer is such a strong part of German history and culture, even to this day. And that is not a new phenomenon,” says Co-Owner Jason Garnder.

“Drinks, wine, beer, all these things, are all part of what makes a culture. And tied into that of course is the music, and for this special year Beethoven and his music in particular,” says Binghamton Philharmonic Director Paul Cienniwa.

To participate, go to Binghamton Philharmonic dot org and click on the Events page.

There you will find a link to order your beer from Binghamton Brewing.

Beer must be picked up tomorrow between 5 and 8 P-M at the brewery’s new location 135 Baldwin Street in Johnson City.

A portion of the sale will go to benefit the Philharmonic.

The talk itslef takes place Saturday evening at 7.