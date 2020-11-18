Binghamton native stars in Goodwill Theater film

BINGHAMTON, NY – The final installment of the VISION film series that was shot inside the Goodwill Theatre features a Binghamton native whose personal story and name were the inspiration.

Binghamton High School graduate Angel Desai stars in “Lady Apsara,” a 16 minute film produced by New York City’s Prospect Theater Company about an actor and singer who goes on 2 auditions on the same day.

Apsara, which is Indian for “celestial nymph” is actually Desai’s given name, Angel is the nickname she grew up using.

Desai, who has performed on Broadway and in many popular television shows, says the film explores themes of dual and ethnic identity.

“For it to contain my name and my actual ethnicity. There are never characters that are written that are both Filipina and Indian. They’re usually one or the other. Or, if I’ve played mixed characters before, they’re mixed, other Asian things. I’ve never played anyone that is just me,” says Desai.

Desai says it was a thrill to film in the cavernous, historic Goodwill Theater building, which is still in need of major renovation.

“Lady Apsara” is the 4th and final film shot in both the theater and the neighboring Firehouse Stage building during September.

It debuts on YouTube tomorrow evening.

To register to watch, or to view the previous 3 short films, go to GoodwillTheatre.net.



Watch Desai’s full interview below: