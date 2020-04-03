Binghamton native launches website to honor and thank healthcare workers

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton native has started a way to show her appreciation for all medical professionals working to fight COVID-19.

Kathleen Kilmer created the website, HonorAndThank.com, a site in which people from all over can leave a thank you message to medical professionals across the country.

Kilmer, who’s the CEO of Easy Event Planning based out of Las Vegas, got the idea after her sister, a traveling ER nurse, had a dream that Kathleen was baking cookies for her.

Kilmer thought it would be a great way to show her appreciation to her sister, but knew she could do even more.

So, Kilmer made the online platform, which includes every medical facility in the country fighting the coronavirus, as a place where people can show their own appreciation and love for the heroes on the front line of this crisis.

Kilmer is hopeful that this will continue to grow not only in the Binghamton area, but across the country.

“Every single facility in the United States right now has messages on their pages. We want to get the word out across the country. We want every facility to know that these messages are there for them. We want everyone to know that they’re supported. How that translates into a certain number of messages, you know, I’m not sure. But, you know, there could end up being thousands, upon thousands, upon thousands of messages on here. I mean, we would be absolutely thrilled to see that,” says Kilmer.

If you’re interested in leaving a message of your own, click here.