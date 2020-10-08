Binghamton Mayor Rich David Tests positive for COVID after attending NY Conference of Mayors

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Rich David has tested positive for COVID-19.

The diagnosis was announced in a news release this morning.

Mayor David, who is currently the president of the New York Conference of Mayors, was in Syracuse yesterday morning for meetings and a news conference advocating federal stimulus for New York cities.

The NYCOM meetings then shifted to Skaneateles yesterday afternoon during which time David began to feel COVID-like symptoms according to Deputy Mayor Jared Kraham.

David went to nearby Auburn Community Hospital where he tested positive and spent the night.

The Mayor was released from the hospital today and plans to quarantine for 2 weeks.

Kraham says he is already feeling better and plans to work from home.

Kraham says NYCOM has alerted other New York State mayors, many of whom are choosing to quarantine as well.

He says city employees have the opportunity to get themselves tested through Binghamton’s joint testing venture with UHS.

He says additional city workers will be working remotely and that nearly all government hearings and meetings were already taking place virtually.

Kraham himself will be quarnatining for 2 weeks as well.