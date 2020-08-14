Binghamton man to be ordained on Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man will take a job he has always felt like he was made for tomorrow.

Reverend Malachi Clark will be ordained as a priest for the Syracuse Diocese tomorrow morning, with Bishop Douglas Lucia presiding.

The event will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Syracuse.

Clark was born in Farmingdale, Connecticut, but came to Binghamton with his family when he was 6.

The future priest says he felt the desire to become a member of clergy when he was 3 years old.

“I’m just humbled to be able to, above all, be asked to serve the people of God, and the people of the church in this way,” says Clark.

Clark says his favorite book in the Bible is the Book of John.

He specifically alluded to John 3-16, which may be familiar to some of you.

The verse, which says God loved the world so much that he gave his only son, is 1 of the biggest lessons Clark likes to teach.

Clark’s ordination will not be public, but it can be viewed at the Syracuse Diocese YouTube page, YouTube dot com slash SYRDIO.