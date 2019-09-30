Binghamton man speaks about participating on Jeopardy! Airing Tuesday evening

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A Binghamton man appearing on the game show Jeopardy Tuesday night.

Who is Boettcher?

Binghamton University employee Kevin Boettcher is competing on America’s Favorite Quiz Show and you can watch it tomorrow evening on NewsChannel 34.

The research development specialist’s journey began with an online quiz of 50 questions that he took back in March 2018.

That lead to an audition in Philadelphia in September of last year.

Then, this July he received an invitation to fly out to Culver City, California last month to be on a taping of the show.

During his month to prepare, Boettcher says he studied up on US presidents and vice presidents, world capitals and Oscar winners.

And he researched advice from former contestants, including on how to best use the signaling device.

Boettcher, who grew up watching Jeopardy with his family after dinner every night, says arriving on the iconic set felt like he was walking into his TV.

“When you first get on the stage, it’s really an out-of-body experience because I spent so many years watching the show and seeing people on. Actually being the person up there just felt really weird but really fun,” says Boettcher.

Boettcher says he remains a trivia buff, playing Trivial Pursuit and participating in trivia nights at bars.

He’s forbidden by the show’s producers to say how he did so you’ll have to tune in yourself to see.

Jeopardy airs at 7:30 Tuesday evening on WIVT NewsChannel 34.