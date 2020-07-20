Binghamton man sentenced for stabbing homeless man

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man is heading to prison for trying to kill a homeless man who was sleeping outside the downtown bus station.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says 24 year-old Saquawon Linton plead guilty to assault for stabbing the 59-year old man in June of last year.

According to prior police reports, the attack took place at 1:30 in the morning while Linton was wearing a Halloween mask and allegedly told the victim to die.

The homeless man suffered wounds to his head, neck, and face, and a partially severed finger.

Linton was sentenced to 9 years in prison followed by 5 years of parole.