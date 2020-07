BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man was sentenced today for a Criminal Sex Act involving a child.

38 year- old Derrick Cervini was arrested in October of 2018, originally for 18 counts of sexual assault and abuse.

Cervini pled guilty to engaging in sexual conduct with a girl less than fifteen years old in June of 2016.

He will serve 13 years in prison and 20 years’ parole for the class B felony.