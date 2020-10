BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man pleaded guilty last week to weapons and animal cruelty charges.

According to his plea, Kyle Corbin intentionally killed a pitbull on May 4th, repeatedly punching and kicking the dog, resulting in it’s death.

Corbin was arrested three days later and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a set of metal knuckles, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Corbin is facing 1 to 3 years in prison