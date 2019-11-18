Binghamton man not guilty on manslaughter charges

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has been acquitted of manslaughter charges by a Broome County Jury.

43 year-old Miguel Manchion and another man were accused of assaulting 51 year-old Lazar Jones at a home on Pine Street in Binghamton in March of 2018.

Prosecutors said that Manchion struck Jones with a glass mug.

Binghamton Police found Jones unresponsive on the front porch.

He later died at the hospital.

Manchion’s defense attorney Ben Bergman successfully argued that he was acting in self-defense.

Manchion could have faced up to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

