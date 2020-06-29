Binghamton man leads police on chase, ends in Parkway crash

VESTAL, NY – A car chase that started in Owego Friday night ended in a crash on the Vestal Parkway.

New York State Police say they spotted 27 year-old Christian Buck of Binghamton committing traffic infractions on Route 17 at around 9 o’clock.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however Buck fled and led police to the parkway which resulted in a crash.

Buck, as well as the two passengers in his car were taken to Wilson Hospital where they were treated and released.

A trooper was taken to Lourdes hospital and was also treated and released.

Buck was arrested on five charges.