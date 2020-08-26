Binghamton man dies from stab wounds

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Binghamton man early this morning.

22 year-old Q-Quan was taken to Lourdes and later Wilson hospitals with stab wounds this morning around 1:40 AM.

Quan had been at a large gathering in the Town of Union where he involved in an altercation with another man, in which he was allegedly stabbed.

The suspect fled the area and Quan was taken to Lourdes hospital, and was then transferred to Wilson due to the severity of his injuries.

Quan died this morning.

Anyone with information should call the the Sheriff’s Office at 778-1196