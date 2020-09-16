Binghamton man charged with attempting to shoot officers

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man is in Broome County Jail after allegedly trying to flee from, then kill local law enforcement officers.

28-year old Macoley Saunders is charged with attempting to shoot members of the Special Investigations Unit Task Force late in the afternoon of September 11th in a parking lot at U-H-S Wilson in Johnson City.

Police say SIU received a tip that Saunders, who was wanted on larceny and other charges, was in JC, and that he ran when was confronted by law enforcement.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says Saunders was caught by a K-9 in the Wilson parking lot, and fought officers trying to arrest him, even firing a shot at them.

David says events like this happen far too often.

“This individual tried to kill Binghamton Police Officers. In this particular scenario, it very well could have ended with one or more officers killed in the line of duty responding to this incident,” says David.

SIU officials say Saunders said while at the hospital that he should have shot the officers instead of running.

The 28-year Saunders had active arrest warrants stemming from an incident in Binghamton on July 10th of this year.