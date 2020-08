BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has been charged with arson after allegedly starting a garage fire.

New York State Police at Whitney Point arrested 24 year-old Alexander Hartman for the August 9th fire in a garage off State Route 26 in the town of Nanticoke.

The police say Hartman appeared suspicious with black soot on his forehead.

Further investigation led to the allegation that Hartman broke into the residence to steal items and then started the fire.