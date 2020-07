BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man will spend a decade behind bars for a burglary that adds on to an already extensive criminal history.

Charles Galusha was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in New York State Prison, plus another 5 years of probation after.

Galusha was found to have entered a home in Colesville in November of 2018.

He then stole a shotgun and silver coins.

Galusha has 18 prior arrests on record in New York State, with the 1st one dating back to September 1999.