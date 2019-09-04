Binghamton man accused of murder rejects plea deal

BINGHAMTON NY – A Binghamton man, charged with attempted murder, rejected a plea deal in court today.

The attorney for 23- year old Saquawon Linton filed a psychiatric defense for his client.



Binghamton Police say Linton stabbed a 59 year-old homeless man who was sleeping on a bench outside the Hinchey Hub at around 1:30 in the morning.



The multiple stab wounds left the victim with serious, life-threatening wounds to his head, neck and face, as well as a partially severed finger.



Linton allegedly wore a Halloween mask during the attack and told the victim to die before fleeing.



Police later tracked him to Syracuse where he was arrested.



As the case now moves forward to trial, Linton will need a new lawyer as his current one has conflicts of interest with the case.