Binghamton judge receives high promotion

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton judge has received a promotion to the second highest court in the state.

Supreme Court Justice Molly Reynolds Fitzgerald was sworn in as a member of the Appellate Division, Third Department during a ceremony last week in Albany.

The court hears appeals on a wide variety of cases including civil, criminal, family court and workers comp.

One of 4 departments, the third covers the eastern portion of Upstate.

Fitzgerald was born and raised in Binghamton and was an attorney before being elected to the New York State Supreme Court.

She’s been the Administrative Judge for the 6th Judicial District of the state Supreme Court for the past 3 and a half years.

Fitzgerald says she’s looking forward to working with the other 4 judges on the panel.

“I’m very excited. I am very humbled. It is a huge challenge for me. I hope that I’m up to it. I’m very grateful to the governor for appointing me. I’m joining a great Third Department,” says Molly Reynolds Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald heard her first dozen cases on Thursday.

Despite the appointment, she must still run again for re-election as a Supreme Court Justice when her term is up.