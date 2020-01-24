Binghamton job loss continues

BINGHAMTON, NY – The New York State Labor Department has released employment numbers for December and once again Greater Binghamton is losing jobs year to year.

The Binghamton metro area lost 100 net non-farm jobs between December 2018 and 2019.

It was one of only five regions of the state to see a loss in employment.

The others were Utica/Rome, which also lost 100 jobs, Elmira which lost 300, Orange, Rockland and Westchester Counties shed 500 jobs and Glens Falls saw a drop of 1,000.

By contrast, the Ithaca area added 2,200 positions over that same period.