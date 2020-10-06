BINGHAMTON, NY – Governor Cuomo addressed the cluster in Binghamton during his briefing this afternoon.

In an effort to break up virus hotspots across the state, the Governor has assigned colors to each cluster, putting Binghamton in yellow, the most mild.

Yellow areas will be allowed to keep all businesses open and continue indoor dining, however, tables will be capped at 4 people.

Religious services can still happen at 50% capacity, and mass gatherings are restricted to just 25 people.

Schools will also remain open, however Cuomo now mandates weekly tests for all students and staff who are participating in in-person learning.

The Governor also commended County Executive Jason Garnar on all that he is doing for Broome County.