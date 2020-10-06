Binghamton in Yellow: What this means for rising cases in Broome County

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo took additional steps to address COVID-19 clusters in the state on Tuesday.

According to the Governor, Binghamton is one of a number of clusters rising the state’s case numbers, however, it isn’t as bad as some.

Each cluster has been categorized into red, orange or yellow.

Red areas, the most severe, will see closure of all non essential businesses, resume take-out dining only, will not be allowed to have any mass gatherings and religous groups will be capped at 25%.

Orange areas will be closing high risk non-essential businesses and resume outdoor dining only.

Schools are closed in both red and orange areas.

Yellow areas, where Binghamton falls, will be allowed to have relgious services at 50% maximum capacity, and mass gatherings capped at 25%.

Businesses can remain open and dining can resume both indoor and outdoor, however only 4 people may be at a table at a time.

Schools will remain open, however, the Governor has now mandated weekly testing of students and teachers who are in-person.