Binghamton holds fourth Black Lives Matter protest Thursday evening

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Black Lives Matter protest took place at the intersection leading to the Broome County Jail Thursday night as activists protest what they call an inhumane system of mass incarceration.

The protest, organized by Progressive Leaders of Tomorrow, or PLOT, was held near Upper Front Street, with hundreds of people, black and white, participating.

The crowd circled a red PLOT tent to listen to several speakers talk about how they feel about the response to the killing of George Floyd, and the burning of the OurSpace playground at Rec Park.

PLOT Organizer Shanel Boyce says her group has a very clear rule with regard to children.

“Now when I saw the news, I knew a hundred percent chance, that that was not my people. You know how I knew? Because unlike white supremacists, we draw the line at children. Do y’all hear me?” says Boyce.

Members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and their patrol cars blocked Lieutenant Van Winkle Drive, preventing the protesters from marching to the jail.

No arrests were made.