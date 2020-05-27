Binghamton High School’s National Honor Society teams up with Nezuntoz to deliver food to EMTs

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some local high school students are helping to feed people who risk their lives everyday to provide emergency treatment and transport us to medical facilities.

Members of the Binghamton High School chapter of the National Honor Society teamed up with local restaurant Nezuntoz to deliver food to EMTs at the Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad on Liberty Street this afternoon.

They brought sandwiches and pastries, saying they did this because EMTs have not yet received the recognition they deserved for their work.

Binghamton Senior and Valedictorian Isaac Karp says EMTs risk their lives to get important jobs done.

“We want to be a part of this community. We want to contribute because it feels like they give so much to us all the time that it is our job to give back, almost our duty to do so. It’s a great community relationship building volunteer opportunity,” says Karp.

BHS made two visits to the Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad building, feeding those in the morning shift, and those on the night shift.

They also made two visits to the Superior Ambulance Squad.