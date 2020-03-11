Binghamton High School students preform 1776 for the First Ward Senior Center

BINGHAMTON, NY – Folks at the First Ward Senior Center took a trip to the 1700s on Monday.

Two students from Binghamton High School performed two numbers from their upcoming musical, 1776.

The show details the signing of the Declaration of Independence and features the historic individuals who were involved.

Binghamton senior Alfie Massey, who plays Thomas Jefferson and the Courier, says performing for an older, experienced audience is nerve wracking.

He also says the songs chosen, He Plays the Violin and Momma Look Sharp, reflect a high and low points in the story.

,”That it’s about sort of the love that Martha Jefferson has for her husband, Thomas Jefferson, and how he plays the violin, and that’s like how she connects with him and she loves that and they dance and they make music together and it’s great. And then, on the other hand of that, the sad part of the show is Momma Look Sharp which is what I’ll be singing,” says Massey.

The show runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30, and Sunday at 2 at Binghamton High School’s Helen Foley Theatre.