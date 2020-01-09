Binghamton High School Senior Paige Drumm nominated for the 2020 Presidential Scholarship Program

BINGHAMTON, NY – A student at Binghamton High School is being recognized for her work in the community.

Senior Paige Drumm has been named a nominee for the 2020 Presidential Scholar Program.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects honored students annually based on academic success, leadership, transcripts, school evaluations, and other factors.

Drumm is 7th in her class at BHS, works 20 hours a week, and is also class president.

She was nominated by Assemblywoman Lupardo for the program.

She says Lupardo’s recommendation letter was enormously kind.

“She actually wrote something really nice about me, talking about how I work after school, I’m the president of various clubs, how I’m involved with in school. I’m top of my class. I’m 7th at the moment. So it was really nice knowing that someone notices the accomplishments that I do as I’m going through high school,” says Drumm.

US Presidential Scholars will earn a trip to Washington D.C. in June, and will receive a medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House.

Drumm says she is excited about the possibility to go to the nation’s capital.