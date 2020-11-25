Binghamton High School prepares for Thanksgiving Dinner

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and a local high school is working today to make sure its big holiday measure goes through without a hitch.

Binghamton High School students worked this morning to sort out its inventory and make sure its 500 meals were ready for Tomorrow’s Thanksgiving Dinner.

In the kitchen, students divided servings of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more.

In other room, other kids prepared portions of pies.

Senior Student Coordinator Max Rizzuto says there is something special about doing this every year.

“Every year, whenever we work the dinner, a lot of the people don’t necessarily come here for the food. They want somebody to talk to, and to feel like they are a part of something bigger than themselves on such an important holiday. I think what’s most important sense of community, and being able to come together.”

A grand total of 500 meals will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Each package of food will be served cold for safety.

The sets will be labeled with specific instructions for both the oven and microwave for warming up the meals.

“Just getting one meal out to a family would be considered a success for me, because I know that we’re helping people, but I think the ultimate goal is to get all the 500 meals out, just so we can help as many people as we can,” says Piza-Taylor.

The event will be accessible on foot at the Oak Street entrance to the school, and buses will drop off customers at the back of the school.

Buses can be found at Carlisle Apartments, Saratoga Apartments, Country Town Apartments, and the abandoned grocery store on Main Steet.

It will be from 11 to 3 P-M tomorrow.

Once the school runs out, they will shut down, so get to the school early if you want to pick one up.