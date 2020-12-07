Binghamton High School films virtual concerts

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite being limited to virtual rehearsals and crowdless shows, a local high school chorus isn’t letting that dampen their holiday spirit.

The Binghamton High School chorus at the Rod Serling School of Fine Arts spent the afternoon and early evening filming their holiday music concerts today.

While the events are typically held as larger, in-person performances, the pandemic has shifted everything from their rehearsals to how the show will be viewed by audiences.

B-H-S senior Yaseen Anderson is a virtual-only student this year, and he says that while it’s been a challenge to prepare for this, it’s exciting to finally have everyone together to perform.

“We had to come in, and we had to practice online. We’ve been practicing online for, since September. And to come in, this is our first rehearsal all together so it’s exciting. And a little nervous too because I feel like online, virtual, it’s not the same. And now, with everybody, it’s different,” says Anderson.

The BHS Sounds for the Season Holiday Concert will be live streamed through Facebook on Thursday, December 17th beginning at 7 PM.