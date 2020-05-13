Binghamton High School distributes yard signs to seniors

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton High School is giving its seniors yard signs to celebrate their graduation.

Teachers and bus drivers paraded around Binghamton today to put signs in the front yards of all of their seniors.

Vehicles were decorated by their drivers to show school spirit.

Some cars had balloons and posters while others had special sashes draped across the top of the windshield.

BHS Senior Amira Zahka-Stern says she is appreciative of the effort, but it is little consolation without her friends there.

“I was pretty disappointed to hear that we were not going to be going back to school, and I was not going to be seeing friends that I will probably not see ever again. The hopes of us graduating at the Arena this year are pretty low. I don’t think it’s going to happen. It’s pretty disappointing,” says Zahka-Stern.

Zahka-Stern says she has ambitions to attend SUNY Broome to study nursing and public health.

After that, she wants to relocate to a warmer climate like California.