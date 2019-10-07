Binghamton Firefighters hold Fill the Boot Drive

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Binghamton firefighters are partnering with an organization helping to make sure people with muscle diseases live longer and stronger.

Last Friday, firefighters volunteered their time to collect money for the annual Fill the Boot Drive.

They were positioned at the intersection of Front and Clinton Streets accepting coins and cash from motorists.

The money collected goes to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, an organization which the International Association of Firefighters has supported for the last 65 years.

Public Relations Director for the Binghamton Fire Benevolent Association, Chris Mallery, says it was their best fundraiser ever.

“The community’s been excellent. Barring any construction issues, sometimes people get a little flustered, but the community’s been awesome. We’ve been out here only a few hours and almost every car that stops donates money. So, it’s very nice and the community’s always up for the call when we’re out here, every year,” says Mallery.

The event raised over $8,900, 2 grand more than last year.

Mallery says that’s a record for the fundraiser.

If you want to donate, you can visit MDA.org.