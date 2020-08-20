Binghamton firefighters assist in OurSpace playground rebuild

BINGHAMTON, NY – Construction is underway at the OurSpace Playground, and current volunteers are receiving help from those who witnessed the tragic night when the playground burned down.

Binghamton firefighters assisted with putting up beams and bars for the playground, which is already starting to take its shape.

Workers were seen digging holes, sawing wood, carrying heavy equipment, and driving construction vehicles all around the site.

Firefighter Chris Mallery says he was dejected to learn of the playground’s fate in June, but also noted that hope was never lost.

“Thankfully, it’s getting rebuilt quickly, so that’s a great thing. That tells us a lot about our community, and the volunteers here today, and for the next however many weeks it’s going to take to finish this up, how on board with it everybody is,” says Mallery.

Mallery says the flames stretched as high as 30 to 40 feet high at their worst point.

He says it took several days to clear the wreckage, but the current construction is on schedule.

Much of the staff of 10-15 firefighters volunteering for the day were there to fight the flames.

The project is on day 3 of its scheduled 7.