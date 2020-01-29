Binghamton Fire Department trains future firefighters

BINGHAMTON, NY – Future firefighters in our area got to test the progress of their training recently.

The Binghamton Fire Department had the opportunity for its trainees to put out a controlled fire in a building already set for demolition.

Future firefighters in the department were in week 14 of their overall training, which doesn’t conclude until the end of February.

Trainees had to set up a ladder, climb to the roof, and cut a hole in it, which allows for the heat to escape the building.

Assistant Chief and Training Instructor Richard Allen Jr. says it’s a big step for his trainees.

“They have gotten used to the training stairs. We’ve been doing it in the training grounds, but here, a lot more mistakes happen. It get’s a little more stressful because it feels more real. Because of that, I think they learn to remain calm, learn to control themselves, and they also learn to work better together as a team,” says Allen.

Allen says it’s important for trainees to get experience in real situations they will face when they graduate.

The heat escaping the building through the roof allowed for rookies to run through the building and practice saving people who might be trapped.

Graduation will be on February 28th at the Ben Franklin School at 3:30 PM.