Binghamton Drive In Movies planned

BINGHAMTON, NY – A group of Binghamton businesses are hard at work bringing some nostalgia to the area.

Multiple sponsors have worked together to put on the Binghamton Drive In Movie Series at the Lackawanna Train Station.

The movies will run for four weeks and will feature titles such as Frozen, The Sandlot, Rocky and more.

The Scoopy Dooby ice cream shop will be open for concessions, as well as an option to purchase a dinner package from Colonial, Dos Rios and Social on State.

The movie will be shown on a 55 inch inflatable flat screen.

Co-sponsor Mark Yonaty says due to high operating costs, none of the sponsors will profit from the event, but they felt the community needs it.

“So what started out as kind of a fun ha-ha joke last year about having a drive-in at the Ice Cream Shop, Scoopy Dooby’s, which is located at the Lackawanna Train Station, it kind of evolved to an idea for our current times,” says Yonaty.

Tickets, which are $35 a car, must be purchased in advance and each showing will be capped at 40 cars.

Screenings start next week and will run Wednesday evenings through July 1st at 9 and midnight.

To view movie titles, purchase tickets and read the full social distancing guidelines search Binghamton Drive In Movie Series on Facebook or click here.