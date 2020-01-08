Binghamton Devils to Play as the Broome County Blades

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Devils are honoring a cult movie with ties to Binghamton by donning some new gear at the end of this month.

The hockey team will be changing its name on January 31st and February 1st to the Broome County Blades.

It’s a tribute to the 1977 hockey film “Slap Shot” staring Paul Newman during which the fictional Charlestown Chiefs play the equally fictional Broome County Blades.

A number of real-life Broome Dusters appeared in the film as members of the Blades and other players and events in Dusters history inspired scenes and characters in Slap Shot.

Fans who attend will get to meet Jerry Houser, who played Dave “Killer” Carlson in the movie.

During Slap Shot weekend, the Devils will wear Broome County Blades specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the February 1st match against Rochester.

Their other game is against Providence.

The money raised from the auction will benefit Sock Out Cancer.