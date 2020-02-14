Binghamton Devils reward 8 year-old for doing a good deed

BINGHAMTON, NY – An 8-year old with a big heart gets to spend his Valentine’s Day in a very special way.

Landon Vest, who rose to local fame last week when he cleared the snow off the team’s vehicles while they were away in Cleveland last weekend, will share an exciting evening with the Devils Friday night.

Landon will be presented with a signed Binghamton Devils jersey, a signed Binghamton Devil’s stick, the opportunity to read the starting lineup from the locker room and a zamboni ride.

He’ll also watch the warm ups from the bench.

The Devils will be taking on the Hershey Bears at 7pm.