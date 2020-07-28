Binghamton Devils host Tuesday blood drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – While the Binghamton Devils aren’t currently playing inside the Arena, the organization opened the building to benefit the community today.

The Red Cross partnered with the Devils and County Executive Jason Garnar to hold a blood drive at the Veterans Memorial Arena today.

As the pandemic continues, the need for all blood types remains strong.

Around 36 people pre-registered for today’s event, and walk-ins were also welcome.

The Devils offered a $5 gift card to use in their store for everyone who donated.

Broome County Account Manager Esperanza Gutierrez says the Devils often help out the Red Cross.

“We still need blood donations. We will always need blood donations. Every two seconds somebody in the United States needs blood, and one pint of blood has the power to save up to 3 people’s lives, so if people just take an hour out of their day the impact will go far and beyond,” says Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says that they’ve seen a lot of success with the antibody testing put in place.

However, walk-ins aren’t eligible for the testing so if you are interested in getting one you can sign up through the Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org.